Cuffee carries Liberty over Trinity Baptist 87-28

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Elijah Cuffee had 15 points as Liberty stretched its season-opening win streak to 10 games, rolling past Trinity Baptist 87-28 on Monday night.

Scottie James had 14 points for Liberty which is 10-0 for the first time in school history. Colton Reed added 12 points. Caleb Homesley had six rebounds for the hosts.

Liberty posted a season-high 24 assists. Meanwhile, the Eagles’ 28 points on 22.2 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Liberty opponent this season. Liberty ranks second in the nation in points allowed with an average of 49 per game.

Liberty dominated the first half and led 40-11 at the break. The Flames‘ 47 points in the second half were a season best for the team.

Liberty faces Grand Canyon on Sunday.