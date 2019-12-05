Croswell, La Salle visit Drexel

La Salle (4-3) vs. Drexel (5-4)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Ed Croswell and La Salle will face James Butler and Drexel. The sophomore Croswell is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games. Butler, a junior, is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games.

FAB FRESHMEN: La Salle’s Croswell, Saul Phiri and Sherif Kenney have combined to account for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Explorers points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE ED: Across seven appearances this season, La Salle’s Croswell has shot 62.5 percent.

WINNING WHEN: Drexel is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Dragons are 0-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK STATS: Drexel has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 69.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel is ranked second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.7 percent. The Dragons have averaged 10.4 offensive boards per game.