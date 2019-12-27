Conference play starts for Idaho, Idaho State

Idaho (4-7, 0-0) vs. Idaho State (3-6, 0-0)

Holt Arena, Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hosts Idaho as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Idaho finished with two wins and 19 losses, while Idaho State won seven games and lost 14.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Idaho State’s Tarik Cool has averaged 14.4 points while Chier Maker has put up 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Vandals, Trevon Allen has averaged 18.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while Scott Blakney has put up 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Allen has accounted for 44 percent of all Idaho field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and nine assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Vandals are 0-6 when they score 65 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 65 points. The Bengals are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Idaho has lost its last four road games, scoring 57.8 points, while allowing 74.8 per game.

LOOSENING UP: Idaho’s offense has turned the ball over 14 times per game this season, but is averaging 17.4 turnovers over its last five games and 18.7 over its last three.