Colorado State beats FGCU 82-74 in Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Kendle Moore and Anthony Masinton-Bonner each scored 17 points, leading Colorado State past Florida Gulf Coast 82-74 on Tuesday in the Gulf Coast Showcase

Colorado State advances to take on Mike Daum and South Dakota State in the consolation final on Wednesday.

Nico Carvacho had 16 points and eight rebounds for Colorado State (4-1). Adam Thistlewood scored 12, Lorenzo Jenkins 11, and Moore had four assists and five steals and made 8 of 10 shots.

Colorado State closed the first half on a 10-0 run for a 40-32 lead, helped by 15 points off of turnovers.

Carvacho gave CSU a 19-point lead midway through the second half, but FGCU scored 12 of the next 14 and later cut it to four points with 24 seconds left. Masinton-Bonner and J.D. Paige each made two free throws on back-to-back possessions to seal it for CSU.

Haanif Cheatham scored 18 points for FGCU (2-4), which plays UTSA.