Coleman scores 20 to carry Ball St. past IUPUI 102-54

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jarron Coleman had 20 points as Ball St. routed IUPUI 102-54 on Saturday.

The Cardinals built a 16-point lead by intermission but ran away from the Jaguars in the second half, 62-30.

Ishmael El-Amin had 18 points for Ball St. (5-4), which shot 55.2% from the field (32-58) and 44.1% from long distance (15-34). Luke Bumbalough added 12 points. Kani Acree had 11 points for the hosts.

Jaylen Minnett had 17 points for the Jaguars (2-8), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Elyjah Goss added 10 points and nine rebounds. Grant Weatherford had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Ball St. plays Georgia Tech on the road next Wednesday. IUPUI plays IU-South Bend at home on Tuesday.