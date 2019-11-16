Coburn scores 23 to carry Hofstra past New York Tech 111-69

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tareq Coburn had a career-high 23 points as Hofstra rolled past New York Tech 111-69 on Friday night.

The 111 points surpassed the program’s record of 107 set against Molloy (2017) and Rosemont (2018). The 42-point margin of victory was a Mack Sports Complex record.

Jalen Ray had a career-high 19 points for Hofstra (2-2). Issac Kante added 19 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Omar Silverio had 12 points.

Hofstra went on a 17-1 run to extend its lead to 42-11 with 8:27 left in the first half and it was 60-34 at the break.

Marcus Saint-Furcy had 16 points for the Bears. Jeffrey Hayden added 13 points. Collins Onyeike had 11 points.

Hofstra plays UCLA on the road on Thursday.