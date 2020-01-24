Cobb, Fordham visit St. Louis

Fordham (7-11, 1-5) vs. Saint Louis (14-5, 3-3)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jalen Cobb and Fordham will go up against Jordan Goodwin and Saint Louis. The sophomore Cobb is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games. Goodwin, a junior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Saint Louis’ Goodwin has averaged 15.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Hasahn French has put up 12.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. For the Rams, Cobb has averaged 11.6 points while Onyi Eyisi has put up 7.6 points and 6.3 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Cobb has had his hand in 43 percent of all Fordham field goals over the last three games. Cobb has 18 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Fordham is 0-9 when it allows at least 64 points and 7-2 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Saint Louis is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Billikens are 5-5 when opponents score more than 63 points.

FREQUENTLY FOULED: Saint Louis has attempted the 11th-most free throws in the country at 24 per game. Fordham has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 16.2 foul shots per game (ranked 239th).