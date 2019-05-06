Clemson adds ex-Tulsa G Curran Scott as grad transfer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has added former Tulsa guard Curran Scott as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pound Scott announced his intention Monday on Twitter, posting a picture of himself in a Clemson uniform. Scott is immediately eligible.

He averaged 8.9 points a game last season for Tulsa. He shot almost 40% from 3-point range.

Scott should have a chance to earn plenty of playing time, with Clemson losing starting guards Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell. Reed led the Tigers in scoring at 19.4 points per game, while Mitchell was third, averaging 11.5 points.

Scott began his college career at Charlotte in 2015-16 before transferring to Tulsa. He started 34 of 63 games the past two seasons after sitting out a year because of NCAA rules.