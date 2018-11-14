Childs’ double-double leads BYU past Northwestern St. 82-57

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Yoeli Childs scored 18 points and collected 15 rebounds and BYU beat Northwestern State 82-57 on Tuesday night.

Laterrance Reid’s jumper brought Northwestern State within 20-19 before Connor Harding buried a 3-pointer, Childs threw down a dunk and Jashire Hardnett buried a 3 as part of an 8-0 BYU run. The Cougars closed out the first half with a 10-0 run, led 42-25 at intermission and were never threatened. BYU started the second half with another 8-0 run for a 25-point lead.

BYU shot 48 percent from the field to Northwestern State’s 31 percent.

Dalton Nixon started and tied a career high with 15 points for BYU. Connor Harding’s 11 points and Gavin Baxter’s four blocks were also career bests.

Ishmael Lane scored 18 points for the Demons, John Norvel scored 13 and Larry Owns added 12.