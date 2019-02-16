Caver scores 20 to carry Old Dominion past Charlotte 73-60

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ahmad Caver had 20 points as Old Dominion topped Charlotte 73-60 on Saturday.

B.J. Stith had 17 points for Old Dominion (21-6, 11-3 Conference USA), which won its fifth straight game. Xavier Green added 10 points and six rebounds.

Milos Supica had 16 points for the 49ers (6-19, 3-11). Jon Davis added 13 points. He also had 10 turnovers but only four assists. Malik Martin had 12 points.

The Monarchs improve to 2-0 against the 49ers on the season. Old Dominion defeated Charlotte 76-70 on Jan. 21. The Monarchs and the 49ers next take the floor in the Conference USA Tournament.