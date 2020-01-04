Carey, Burns help Siena cap late rally past Monmouth 75-72

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Donald Carey scored 15 points to lead five Siena players in double figures as the Saints rallied from 10 points down and edged Monmouth 75-72 on Friday night.

Elijah Burns, with 14 points and 13 rebounds, scored back-to-back layups to break a 66-66 tie and put Siena (6-5, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) into the lead, 70-66 with under a minute to play. Carey added four straight free throws in the last six seconds to push the game out of reach.

Monmouth’s Ray Salnave — who had hit last-second game-winners in the previous two games — was fouled with 12.4 seconds on the clock and Siena ahead 71-68. Salnave made 1 of 2 before Carey pushed the game out of reach.

Jalen Pickett chipped in 13, Gary Harris, Jr. scored 12 and Manny Camper had 11 for Siena, which scored a season-best 49 points in the ssecond half.

Deion Hammond scored 23 points and Salnave 20 for the Hawks (6-6, 0-1), whose four-game winning streak came to end.

Siena will seek its fifth consecutive win on Sunday when the team visits Rider. Monmouth plays Iona at home on Sunday.