Cameron paces Morgan St. in 78-68 win over Mt. St. Mary’s

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Martez Cameron scored 15 points, Tyler Streeter scored 14 and Morgan State kept Mt. St. Mary’s winless with a 78-68 win on Sunday.

After a 35-all first-half tie, Jordan Little’s jump shot nine seconds in put Morgan State (2-3) ahead for good. Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr.’s jumper later extended the lead to 49-41 and Cameron’s 3-pointer made it 55-45 with 10:23 remaining.

Mt. St. Mary’s (0-6) struggled to protect the ball committing 26 turnovers. For their part, the Bears committed 30 personal fouls and the Mountaineers, 24. Mt. St. Mary’s, however, made just 25 of 41 foul shots (61 percent). Mount Saint Mary’s had a 51-33 rebounding advantage.

Jalen Gibbs led The Mount with 19 points, Nana Opoku scored 15 with nine rebounds and Vado Morse scored half his 14 points from the foul line.