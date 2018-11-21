Brown wins fourth straight, beats D-III Salve Regina 96-64

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tamenang Choh scored 13 points to lead Brown to a 96-64 victory over Division III Salve Regina on Wednesday for its fourth straight win.

Brandon Anderson, Joshua Howard, and George Mawanda-Kalema chipped in 11 points apiece for Brown (4-2), which won three games at the Brown Bear Tip-Off Classic. The Bears shot 52 percent from the field and made 13 3-pointers — with three apiece from Anderson and Desmond Cambridge. Fourteen of the 15 Brown players scored.

Chris Sullivan’s 3-pointer gave Brown a double-digit lead midway through the first half and the Bears built a 50-28 halftime advantage. Matt DeWolf’s free throw made it a 30-point lead with 10 minutes left.

Cameron Collins scored 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting to lead Salve Regina. Kevin Kelly and Jonathan Friberg each added 14 points.

It was the first meeting between the in-state schools.