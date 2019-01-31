Bonds leads Houston Baptist past Incarnate Word 96-92

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Braxton Bonds scored a career-high 27 points as Houston Baptist edged Incarnate Word 96-92 on Wednesday night, snapping a six-game skid.

Bonds made 12 of 15 from the field for the Huskies (6-13, 2-6 Southland Conference). Jalon Gates added 18 points, Ty Dalton had 11 points and seven rebounds and Stephen O’Suji had 10 points with five rebounds and four assists.

The Huskies had a 36-23 rebounding advantage.

Houston Baptist trailed 45-44 at the break and was down 57-48 early in the second half but Incarnate Word stalled midway through, and a dunk by Bonds put the Huskies on top, 77-75, with 6:59 to play. Incarnate Word closed to tie it 88-all with 2:24 remaining but Gates answered with a 3-pointer, a layup and a dunk in a 7-1 spurt that sealed it for the Huskies.

Dwight Murray Jr. scored 20 points to lead the Cardinals (6-15, 1-7), who have lost six straight.