BKC–Austin Peay-Jacksonville St

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Carlos Paez had 16 points, making 5 of 6 3-point attempts, as Austin Peay rallied to beat Jacksonville State 71-67 on Saturday.

Terry Taylor had 14 points and nine rebounds for Austin Peay (10-7, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Jordyn Adams added 13 points.

The Governors took their first lead of the game with just over a minute remaining during a 7-0 run, aided by three Gamecock turnovers, that left them ahead 68-63. They added three free throws in the final 10 seconds.

Article continues below ...

Jacksonville State scored the first 16 points of the game and were ahead by 10 at halftime.

Elias Harden had 15 points for the Gamecocks (7-10, 2-2). De’Torrion Ware added 13 points. Derrick Cook had 11 points. Jacara Cross, the Gamecocks’ second-leading scorer coming into the contest at 12.0 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

Austin Peay matches up against Southeast Missouri on the road on Thursday. Jacksonville State matches up against Eastern Illinois on the road on Thursday.