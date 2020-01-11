Betrand, Timberlake carry Towson past Delaware 84-68

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Allen Betrand had 18 points to lead five Towson players in double figures as the Tigers topped Delaware 84-68 on Saturday. Nicolas Timberlake added 14 points for the Tigers. Juwan Gray chipped in 13, Jason Gibson scored 12 and Brian Fobbs had 12. Gray also had three blocks for the Tigers.

Towson (9-9, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) dominated the first half and led 44-22 at the break. The Blue Hens’ 46 second-half points were a season high for the team.

Nate Darling had 16 points for the Blue Hens (12-6, 2-3). Ryan Allen added 15 points. Dylan Painter had 11 points.

Towson plays James Madison at home next Saturday. Delaware plays William & Mary at home on Thursday.