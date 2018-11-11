Belmont wins season opener, beats Illinois State 100-89

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Caleb Hollander scored 21 points, Dylan Windler added 20 and Belmont rolled in its season opener with a 100-89 victory over Illinois State on Saturday night.

Hollander, a 6-8 freshman forward from Nashville, was 8 of 15 from the floor with four 3-pointers. Windler, the preseason Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, was 7-of-13 shooting. Nick Muszynski added 18 points and Kevin McClain 14 for Belmont. Grayson Murphy had 13 points and 10 assists.

Phil Fayne scored 23 points for Illinois State (1-1). Zach Copeland made four 3s and finished with 14 points.

The game was tied 40-40 with six minutes left in the first half. The Bruins closed on a 22-6 run for a 62-46 halftime advantage and held a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Windler scored seven points and Hollander had five during the stretch.