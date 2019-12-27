Belmont plays WKU

Belmont (8-4) vs. Western Kentucky (7-4)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and Western Kentucky look to bounce back from losses. Belmont fell short in a 92-72 game to Alabama in its last outing. Western Kentucky lost 86-82 in overtime at Rhode Island in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Western Kentucky has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Charles Bassey, Carson Williams, Camron Justice and Jared Savage have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Hilltoppers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ADAM: Adam Kunkel has connected on 44 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 37 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Hilltoppers are 5-0 when recording at least nine offensive rebounds and 2-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bruins are 5-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 3-4 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

STREAK STATS: Western Kentucky has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 92 points while giving up 71.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 81.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins 22nd among Division I teams. The Western Kentucky defense has allowed 72.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 205th overall).