Belmont looks to sweep Lipscomb

Lipscomb (3-5) vs. Belmont (5-3)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont goes for the season sweep over Lipscomb after winning the previous matchup in Nashville. The teams last met on Nov. 20, when the Bruins shot 39.1 percent from the field en route to a six-point victory.

Article continues below ...

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: This game represents a Tennessee homecoming for Bisons senior Andrew Fleming, who is averaging 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds. Ahsan Asadullah, who has recorded 13.9 points and 11 rebounds per game, and KJ Johnson, who has averaged 15.4 points, have helped Fleming with leadership duties this year. The Bruins have been led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Johnson has directly created 46 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 25 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bruins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bisons. Belmont has 52 assists on 81 field goals (64.2 percent) over its past three outings while Lipscomb has assists on 43 of 81 field goals (53.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont as a team has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams.