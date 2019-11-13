Averette, Jardine lift Utah Valley past Ottawa (AZ) 101-70

OREM, Utah (AP) — Brandon Averette had 17 points to lead five Utah Valley players in double figures as the Wolverines routed Ottawa (AZ) 101-70 on Tuesday night.

Casdon Jardine added 15 points for the Wolverines. Jamison Overton and Trey Woodbury chipped in 14 apiece and Brandon Morley added 10 while pulling down 14 rebounds. Jardine also had eight rebounds for the Wolverines, while Overton grabbed eight rebounds.

Brian Carey had 18 points for the Spirit. Elijah Simmons added 15 points. Shazier Lawson had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Utah Valley (2-1) faces UAB on the road on Friday.