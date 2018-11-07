Austin Peay continues dominance of Oakland City, 114-53 win

CLARKESVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor topped seven players in double figures with 21 points and Austin Peay beat Oakland City 114-53 in the Governors’ season opener Tuesday night.

The 61-point margin of victory was Austin Peay’s largest since a 112-52 win against Fontbonne on Dec. 11, 2010.

Austin Peay distanced itself from the Mighty Oaks with a 14-0 run that was punctuated with Dayton Gumm’s lob to Taylor. The Governors added a 14-2 run in the final 2:05 of the first half and led 62-39 at intermission.

Austin Peay amassed 29 fast-break points, tallied 60 bench points and outscored Oakland City 63-16 in the paint. The Governors won their ninth straight against Oakland City and scored more than 100 against them for the third straight time.

Beau Hefner led Oakland City, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, with 22 points, Bryant Nalley added 11 and Tyler Toopes scored 10.