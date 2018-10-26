Arizona State preview capsule

Arizona State

Last season: 20-12

Nickname: Sun Devils

Coach: Bobby Hurley

Conference: Pac-12

Who’s gone: Guards Tra Holder, Shannon Evans II, Kodi Justice.

Who’s back: Sophomore point guard Remy Martin was a spark off the bench last season and should be even more effective this year. Mickey Mitchell often played like a point forward last season and sturdy forward Romello White should be a handful again this year. Forwards De’Quon Lake, Vitaliy Shibel and Kimani Lawrence should all take a step forward this year after playing well for stretches a year ago.

Who’s new: F Zylan Cheatham (San Diego State) and G Rob Edwards (Cleveland State) will give the Sun Devils an immediate boost after sitting out as transfers last year. Freshman G Luguentz Dort is an aggressive defender with size, Finish freshman G Elias Valtonen is 6-7 and 6-8 Taeshon Cherry is an athletic five-star freshman.

The Skinny: With added size and talent, the Sun Devils will be eyeing consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 1979-81.

Expectations: The Sun Devils face steep odds at winning a national championship at 120-1, but a deep run in the NCAA Tournament is possible.