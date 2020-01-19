Alcorn State, UAPB meet in conference play

Alcorn State (7-9, 3-2) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-13, 2-2)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State pays visit to Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a SWAC matchup. Alcorn State won easily 105-73 at Mississippi Valley State in its last outing. Arkansas-Pine Bluff lost 75-56 loss at home against Southern in its most recent game.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Markedric Bell, Marquell Carter, Jordan McNair and Zavian Jackson have collectively accounted for 45 percent of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s scoring this season. For Alcorn State, Troymain Crosby, Maurice Howard, Corey Tillery, Deshaw Andrews and Kobe Wilson have combined to account for 71 percent of all Alcorn State scoring, including 82 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Golden Lions have scored 61.5 points per game and allowed 66.5 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both nice improvements over the 58.6 points scored and 72.9 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Howard has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Alcorn State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Braves are 0-9 when they score 72 points or fewer and 7-0 when they exceed 72 points. The Golden Lions are 0-13 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Braves have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Golden Lions. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has an assist on 35 of 62 field goals (56.5 percent) over its past three games while Alcorn State has assists on 56 of 91 field goals (61.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alcorn State offense has scored 79.1 points per game, the 24th-highest figure in Division I. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has only averaged 52.9 points per game, which ranks 319th nationally.