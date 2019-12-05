Alcorn State faces Blue Mountain College

Blue Mountain College vs. Alcorn State (2-5)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Alcorn State Braves are set to battle the Toppers of NAIA member Blue Mountain College. Alcorn State lost 67-50 to Arkansas-Little Rock in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Alcorn State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Deshaw Andrews, Corey Tillery, Maurice Howard and Kobe Wilson have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 0 percent of all Braves points over the last five games.CLUTCH CALDWELL: Nathan Caldwell has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Alcorn State earned a 24-point win over Blue Mountain College when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State went 0-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Braves put up 55.6 points per matchup across those eight contests.