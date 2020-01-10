Alabama St. looks to extend streak vs MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (1-13, 0-1) vs. Alabama State (1-14, 0-2)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Mississippi Valley State. In its last five wins against the Delta Devils, Alabama State has won by an average of 10 points. Mississippi Valley State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 9, 2017, a 73-70 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi Valley State’s Michael Green, Caleb Hunter and Torico Simmons have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Delta Devils points over the last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Green has connected on 31.3 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Mississippi Valley State has lost its last 12 road games, scoring 62.1 points, while allowing 97.6 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Delta Devils have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hornets. Alabama State has an assist on 30 of 66 field goals (45.5 percent) over its previous three contests while Mississippi Valley State has assists on 39 of 78 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 80 possessions per game. The fast-paced Delta Devils have raised that total to 81.3 possessions per game over their last three games.