Aiken, Harvard host UMass

UMass (5-4) vs. Harvard (5-4)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as T.J. Weeks and UMass will face Bryce Aiken and Harvard. The freshman Weeks has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.2 over his last five games. Aiken, a senior, is averaging 21 points over the last five games.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Harvard has been fueled by senior leadership while UMass has depended on freshmen this year. Seniors Aiken, Chris Lewis, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have collectively accounted for 46 percent of Harvard’s scoring this season. On the other hand, freshmen Weeks, Tre Mitchell, Sean East II and Carl Pierre have combined to account for 71 percent of all UMass scoring, including 90 percent of the team’s points over its last five.TERRIFIC T.J.: Weeks has connected on 50.8 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 38 over his last five games. He’s also converted 71.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Harvard is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 74 points or fewer. The Crimson are 0-4 when opponents score more than 74 points.

STREAK STATS: Harvard has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 43.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is ranked second among Ivy League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.1 percent. The Crimson have averaged 10.3 offensive boards per game.