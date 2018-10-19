Hornets Turn 30: Selecting Curry, Bogues in 1988 expansion draft set Hornets’ foundation
Video Details
Looking back on the Hornets' selections in the 1988 NBA Expansion draft.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices