Manny Pacquiao continues his bid to show the boxing world he is as good as ever on Saturday night, as he battles Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight title in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on FOX Sports PPV. The 12-round fight for the 147-pound division’s title will take place on pay-per-view as “One Time” Thurman looks to solidify his reputation as one of the hardest hitters and most formidable fighters of the modern welterweight division.

Coming off a comprehensive victory over Adrien Broner, Pacquiao, 40, is confident the experience of his eight world title reigns will give him the edge, despite the hard-hitting Thurman boasting an undefeated 29-0 record, with 22 KOs.

Thurman has spiced up the encounter with a heavy dose of pre-fight trash talk, but Pacquiao (61-7-2), whose parliamentary duties in the Philippines mean he will be on a plane home hours after the bout, remains unfazed and has emerged as a clear betting favorite.

Here’s everything you need to know about the bout and the card…

Time: The main pay-per-view fights will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 20, on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View, preceded by a PBC on FOX card featuring Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee, starting at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.

Channel: The main card will be available exclusively on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View for $74.99. You can click here to order the event and stream live on any of your devices, or check with your cable provider for details on how to order at home.

Odds: Manny Pacquiao is currently a -150 betting favorite, according to FOXBet, while the undefeated Thurman is a +120 underdog. (The price for a draw is currently +1800.)

Undercard: There are 3 undercard fights on the main pay-per-view: Omar Figueroa Jr. (28-0-1) vs. Yordenis Ugas (23-4-0); Sergey Lipinets (15-1-0) vs. John Molina Jr. (30-8-0); and Luis Nery (29-0-0) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (21-2-0).

Prediction: Pacquiao via unanimous decision.