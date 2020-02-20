Wilder-Fury II is the old school, heavyweight clash that boxing needs

For some reason, at today’s Wilder–Fury II press conference, Deontay Wilder mentioned the story of David and Goliath.

This reminds us more of Goliath and Goliath.

Wilder and Tyson Fury will settle the score on Saturday night, after their controversial first fight in December of 2018 ended in a draw.

If Wednesday’s press conference was any indication, all cordialities between the two will be left behind when they enter the ring.

And that’s exactly what boxing needs.

It’s not very often that we see a matchup between the top two fighters in a division, both still in or near their primes.

It’s also not very often that this matchup takes place at heavyweight, once the glory division in boxing.

Granted, boxing will never be where it was when Muhammad Ali and other greats served as the face of the sport, but Wilder and Fury is undenialby the best that boxing can present in 2020.

This is the biggest fight that can be made – in terms of personalities, popularity, skills and accomplishments – and it’s happening.

In recent years, the UFC has gained on boxing in terms of popularity simply due to its ability to pit the best against the best with no politics and promoter bias invovled.

Saturday’s matchup represents exactly that – the best against the best, for a second time, with nothing more than belts and bragging rights on the line.

Wilder and Fury are a combined 71-0. Neither has suffered a defeat.

The only blemish on their records is a draw, the result of their first tilt.

Fury is right. This fight has everything.

It has trash talk:

From both sides:

It has controversy:

And most importantly, it has potential fireworks:

Fury has called his shot, indeed. He thinks that the first fight was Wilder’s best chance at beating him:

Wilder, on the other hand, is looking at this as nothing more than unfinished business:

So, who will win the rematch?

Your guess is as good as ours.

But what we do know is that come Saturday, millions of boxing fans will earn a W.