Beterbiev to fight Gvozdyk in light-heavyweight unification

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Artur Beterbiev is to fight Ukraine’s Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a unification title bout at light heavyweight.

The Russian Boxing Federation, which organizes some pro fights, says IBF champion Beterbiev will fight WBC champ Gvozdyk Oct. 18 in the United States at a location yet to be confirmed.

Beterbiev beat Enrico Koelling for the IBF belt in 2017 and has since defended it against with knockouts of Callum Johnson and Radivoje Kaladzic. He’s 14-0 and has never let a fight go to the judges.

The 17-0 Gvozdyk beat longtime WBC champ Adonis Stevenson last year and defended it in March when Doudou Ngumbu injured his leg during their bout.