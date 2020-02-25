Tyson Fury TKO’s Deontay Wilder for heavyweight title: FULL HIGHLIGHT | PBC on FOX
Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder for the WBC Heavyweight Championship with a 7th round TKO. Fury was aggressive from the start, and never relented as he put Wilder on the canvas twice during the fight, before Wilder's corner eventually threw in the towel.
