Tyson Fury: ‘I know I won this fight, Wilder knows I won this fight’ | PBC on FOX

Video Details

Marcos Villegas sits down with the former champ Tyson Fury to breakdown his first fight with Deontay Wilder that ended in a draw. Fury gives compelling testimony as to why he won the first bout. Fury takes on Wilder again on February 22nd in Las Vegas.

More Videos »