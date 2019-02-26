HIGHLIGHTS: Suns top Heat to end long losing streak
Devin Booker scored 20 points to lead seven Phoenix players in double figures, and the Suns snapped a club-record 17-game losing streak by beating the reeling Miami Heat 124-121.
