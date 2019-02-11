HIGHLIGHTS: Booker returns but Kings just too much for Suns
Video Details
- Devin Booker
- FOX Sports Arizona
- Marvin Bagley III
- Marvin Bagley III
- Pacific
- Phoenix Suns
- Sacramento Kings
- West
- West
-
Devin Booker scored 27 points to lead the Phoenix Suns, but its wasn't enough to overcome Marvin Bagley III's career-high 32 points as the Sacramento Kings eased to a 117-104 victory.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618