HIGHLIGHTS: Suns take down West-leading Nuggets
Video Details
- Deandre Ayton
- Deandre Ayton
- Denver Nuggets
- FOX Sports Arizona
- Kelly Oubre Jr.
- NBA
- Northwest
- Pacific
- Phoenix Suns
- Richaun Holmes
- West
- West
-
Kelly Oubre Jr. and Richaun Holmes came off the bench to help Deandre Ayton and Josh Jackson lead the Phoenix Suns to a 102-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618