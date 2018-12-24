HIGHLIGHTS: Tired Suns can’t keep pace with Nets

Rookie Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 18 rebounds for the Phoenix Suns, shooting 13 of 16 from the field and Devin Booker had 25 points and nine assists, but was just 6 for 16 through three quarters while the Suns fell well behind in a 111-103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets..

