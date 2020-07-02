Asuka helps Io Shirai defeat Sasha Banks at NXT’s Great American Bash | WWE ON FOX

Video Details

The main event on NXT's Great American Bash did not disappoint. Sasha Banks was looking for a statement win against Io Shirai but instead lost to the NXT Champ. The WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka helped Shirai take down Banks with a surprising entrance.

