Asuka helps Io Shirai defeat Sasha Banks at NXT’s Great American Bash | WWE ON FOX
Video Details
The main event on NXT's Great American Bash did not disappoint. Sasha Banks was looking for a statement win against Io Shirai but instead lost to the NXT Champ. The WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka helped Shirai take down Banks with a surprising entrance.
