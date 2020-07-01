Relive 2018 Survivor Series: Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura | WWE on FOX

Video Details

In their first ever match against each other, the Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins took on the United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series 2018. Nakamura missed the "Kinshasa" which proved to be fatal. It allowed Rollins to hit his "Stomp" for the win to give RAW a 2-0 advantage.

More Videos »