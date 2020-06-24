Relive when Undertaker and Shawn Michaels put on a show as entrants 1 and 2 at the ’08 Rumble

Video Details

Take a look back at the 2008 Royal Rumble pay-per-view when The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels entered numbers 1 and 2, respectively. The two legends each lasted well over 30 minutes before being eliminated seconds apart.

