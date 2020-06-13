Heavy Machinery and Braun Strowman take on Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and John Morrison
Video Details
Despite Otis leaving his team mid-match to save Mandy Rose, who was being harassed by King Corbin backstage, Heavy Machinery and Braun Strowman came away with the victory over Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and John Morrison.
