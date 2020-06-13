Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles have a phenomenal match for the Intercontinental Championship
Video Details
AJ Styles takes on Daniel Bryan in the finals of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament on Friday's episode of SmackDown. Styles will be looking to defeat Bryan so that he can finally win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.