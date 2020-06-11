NXT’s Adam Cole takes on Dexter Lumis in non-title match, Karrion Kross sends a message

Video Details

NXT Champion Adam Cole took on the unique Dexter Lumis in a non-title match on NXT. Cole struggled with Dexter Lumis but came out on top at the end. Adam's celebration was short lived when Scarlett delivered a challenge for Adam Cole's championship in behalf of Karrion Kross.

