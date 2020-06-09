Asuka rivalry continues with Charlotte Flair ahead of WWE Backlash | WWE ON FOX

Video Details

With WWE Backlash pay-per-view match against Nia Jax looming on Sunday, Asuka still decided to take on Charlotte Flair on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately Nia Jax distracted Asuka, Charlotte took full advantage of with a big boot to get the win.

More Videos »