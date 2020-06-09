Christian calls Edge out ahead of his match against Randy Orton at Backlash | WWE ON FOX
Video Details
Edge was the guest on Christian's "The Peep Show" on this week's Monday Night RAW. Christian called Edge out for having some self-doubt about the match, saying that if the old Edge doesn't show up on Sunday against Randy Orton then he might as well "quit the match now".
