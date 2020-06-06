AJ Styles challenges Drew Gulak after being called a coward by Daniel Bryan
Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles are set to face off for the WWE Intercontinental Championship next week. Bryan and AJ Styles met in the ring tonight to discuss their differences. Bryan called Styles a “coward” for not being willing to face anyone he deems not good enough. AJ proceeds to give Drew Gulak a "handout" in the form a match.
