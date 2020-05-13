Video Details

OH YEEAAAH! After his stunning win of the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase atop WWE headquarters, Otis sat down with our Charlotte Wilder, along with the love of his life, Mandy Rose, as the two answered questions about what's next for Otis, their blossoming relationship, Mandy's hatred for Sonya Deville, how WrestleMania 3 paved the way, and much more.