Otis & Mandy Rose on his Money in the Bank win, their WrestleMania romance, and WrestleMania 3
Video Details
OH YEEAAAH! After his stunning win of the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase atop WWE headquarters, Otis sat down with our Charlotte Wilder, along with the love of his life, Mandy Rose, as the two answered questions about what's next for Otis, their blossoming relationship, Mandy's hatred for Sonya Deville, how WrestleMania 3 paved the way, and much more.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.