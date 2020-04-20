Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3 | FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

Video Details

The 4/17 edition of Friday Night SmackDown aired live from the WWE Performance Center as Bray Wyatt continues to play mind games with Braun Strowman, Sonya DeVille confronts Mandy Rose, and The Miz defended the tag team titles against Jey Uso and Big E.

More Videos »