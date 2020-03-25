Booker T, Mark Henry, and Renee Young answer fan questions | WWE BACKSTAGE
Video Details
Booker T describes what it was like battling The Rock when he first made it into the WWE, Mark Henry tells us which wrestler he would like to face on the current WWE roster, and Renee gives her dream women's fatal four-way match.
