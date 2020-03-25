Mark Henry on Undertaker vs A.J. Styles: “A Boneyard match is not going to end well.”
Video Details
Mark Henry and Booker T give their opinions on the upcoming Boneyard Match between the Undertaker vs A.J. Styles. King Booker and Henry also evaluate the contract signing promo between Goldberg and Roman Reigns.
