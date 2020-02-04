Watch WWE Monday Night RAW in 3 minutes | RAW IN 3

Video Details

This week’s WWE Monday Night RAW had a few guest appearances from NXT. NXT Champ Rhea Ripley confronted Charlotte Flair as well as NXT Superstar Angel Garza made his RAW debut by attacking his cousin Humberto Carrillo. Relive WWE Monday Night RAW in 3 minutes.

More Videos »